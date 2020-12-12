Regina Hall Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Hilarious Song: "A Bitch Is Old Today"

Regina Hall may be a self-proclaimed "old bitch," but she sure knows how to have a ton of birthday fun.
On Dec. 12, the Girls Trip star posted a video to Instagram of her singing an original song in honor of her 50th birthday. Joining Regina were some of her Nine Perfect Strangers co-stars, like Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes and Tiffany Boone. According to Regina's Instagram caption, co-star Melvin Gregg directed the whole thing.
"Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday. Thank you to my co-stars @zoeterakes @kathebbss @gracevanpatten @tiffmonet for celebrating and singing with me! And thank you to @melvingregg for shooting directing and editing the video," Regina wrote in the caption of the video. "Shout out to @natandalex and @xobarbodi for assisting."
The music video proves that Regina is really enjoying her big day. In addition to footage of the Scary Movie alum jumping on a trampoline and meditating, the new video shows her and friends on lounge chairs sipping cocktails and hanging out in the pool.
"A bitch is old, today," Regina sings in the video. "I've passed half my life expectancy."
She goes on to give shout out to her "young bitches," "pretty bitches," as well as her "not so pretty bitches."
She concluded the track with, "A bitch is old today, but I made it here gratefully."
Nine Perfect Strangers is an upcoming Hulu adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. The show is about a group of strangers who come together at a wellness retreat, which may have a sinister agenda. It stars Nicole Kidman as the organization's mysterious guru and Melissa McCarthy as a woman searching for answers.
While there will be plenty of questions to explore in Nine Perfect Strangers, there's no doubt that Regina is making the most out of her 50th birthday with the hilarious help of her co-stars.