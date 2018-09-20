Liane Moriarty Spills on Big Little Lies Season 2, Meryl Streep and Nine Perfect Strangers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 12:50 AM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
After selling more than 14 million books worldwide, you'd think Australian author Liane Moriarty would have it all figured out. Her novels had caught the eyes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively and Jennifer Aniston, who raced to bring her characters to life in film and TV adaptations.
But speaking to E! News, the Big Little Lies author admits she was "in a neurotic, needy stage" ahead of the release for her latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers (out in Australia now).
Her eighth novel follows a group of city slickers who check into a NSW health retreat that boasts unconventional methods—and an even more eccentric owner.
Moriarty hopes her novel's theme of "personal transformation" will resonate with readers.
"I think the wellness industry is booming at the moment," the mum of two says. "Certainly, you can never turn on the computer each day without seeing another article about how to transform your life by making one single change to your diet or exercise routine."
Before Moriarty finished writing the book, Kidman and Australian producer Bruna Papandrea made a preemptive offer for the rights. Kidman is also set to play the role of Russian health guru Masha.
"I never think when I'm writing a book that it could turn into a movie or a TV series because so much of my writing is in the character's heads," Moriarty says. "I was working on Nine Perfect Strangers at the same time as I was working on the story for season 2 of Big Little Lies. I was just talking—I always talk to people when I'm writing a new book because I'm always looking for new material—and was asking people for health resort stories. Back then, [Nicole and Bruna] were saying that could be interesting."
And while Nine Perfect Strangers was in high demand in Hollywood, Moriarty shuts down reports Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon was "blindsided" by Kidman and Papandrea's decision to secure the rights without her.
"No, that's absolutely not true. You can write if you want that there was a brawl between everyone. Meryl Streep wanted it. All of Hollywood wanted it! No, I'm joking," she laughs. "I know for a fact that Reese and Nicole are very good friends and there's no behind-the-scenes issues at all. And they're all working together on Truly Madly Guilty–my novel before this one."
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Australians In Film
As if Moriarty doesn't have enough projects to juggle, her 2013 New York Times bestseller, The Husband's Secret, is also being made into a film—with Blake Lively in the lead.
And next up is the premiere of Big Little Lies season 2 on HBO. The Sydneysider always had Streep in mind to play the mother-in-law of Kidman's Celeste. She even named the character after Streep's real first name, Mary Louise.
"To be honest it's almost too much. To see her performing some of the scenes that I wrote for her and Nicole, and to meet her as well, I think I'll be so star struck," she tells E! News. "The producers texted me photos of Meryl the first time as Mary Louise, and that was the most exciting thing for me, to suddenly see a picture of Meryl just as I imagined her. That was a big thrill."
Another thrill: attending the 2017 Emmys, where Big Little Lies took home Outstanding Limited Series and Moriarty joined the cast and crew on stage.
"It was a very surreal, strange moment. I was lucky because Keith Urban was there in the front row and as I walked up to the stage he offered me his hand to help me up. I think he was doing it as a polite gesture. He didn't know I absolutely needed his help," she says.
"I grabbed his hand with an iron grip and I said, ‘You need to help me all the way up the stairs' because I'm not one for stilettos and long dresses. My greatest fear was that I'd fall over and become a meme. And I wouldn't do it with as much grace as Jennifer Lawrence."
Big Little Lies Season 2 Story Details Revealed With Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz Officially Returning
Although she lent her talents to the story of BLL season 2, Moriarty revealed she likely won't return for a third season if it does go ahead.
"There are the purists who said there should have only been season 1 of Big Little Lies, and that should have been left there. But I'm never the person that thinks there should only be one. I'm a very greedy person, so if I like a show I want it to keep going until it jumps the shark," she says.
"I'm all for shows to continue on, but I myself—I don't think I would be interested in writing anything more for it. I'd be happy to let it go, and if there were more stories to see I would love to see them. I've got more ideas for more novels, and I'm excited about Nine Perfect Strangers."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?