Liane Moriarty Spills on Big Little Lies Season 2, Meryl Streep and Nine Perfect Strangers

After selling more than 14 million books worldwide, you'd think Australian author Liane Moriarty would have it all figured out. Her novels had caught the eyes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively and Jennifer Aniston, who raced to bring her characters to life in film and TV adaptations.

But speaking to E! News, the Big Little Lies author admits she was "in a neurotic, needy stage" ahead of the release for her latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers (out in Australia now).

Her eighth novel follows a group of city slickers who check into a NSW health retreat that boasts unconventional methods—and an even more eccentric owner.

Moriarty hopes her novel's theme of "personal transformation" will resonate with readers.

"I think the wellness industry is booming at the moment," the mum of two says. "Certainly, you can never turn on the computer each day without seeing another article about how to transform your life by making one single change to your diet or exercise routine."