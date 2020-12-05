Country Singer Jake Owen Is Engaged to Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

This year's trip to the Christmas tree lot was a little extra memorable for Jake Owen.
The country singer announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein. He popped the question during the couple's Christmas tree outing and shared a number of photos from the special moment, including multiple glimpses at the ring.
"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together....at this same spot," the 39-year-old "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" vocalist wrote. "This year, I asked her if she'd like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives."
The pics show that the couple's 19-month-old daughter Paris Hartley joined them to witness the exciting moment. Jake is also father to 8-year-old daughter Olive Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.
"Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise," Jake continued. "So much of a surprise, Erica didn't have her nails done..(yes, I now know that's big deal I guess)."
To celebrate the occasion, the pair grabbed a bite afterward at Chick-fil-A, which Jake referred to as his new fiancée's "favorite restaurant." He also quipped, "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling."
A number of Jake's famous pals were quick to offer their support. Shay Mooney, one half of Dan + Shay, wrote, "Congrats buddy!!!"
Golf star Rickie Fowler was particularly pleased with the restaurant selection. "Congrats bro!!" he shared. "Chick fil a for the win!!"
The above proposal photo was taken by Jake's friend, photographer Matthew Paskert.
Jake and Erica first announced that they were expecting their little one in November 2018 on ABC's televised holiday special I'm Coming Home.