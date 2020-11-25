DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsPhotosVideos

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Pitting Her and Nicki Minaj "Against Each Other" Over Grammys Drama

Cardi B's latest clapback? The Grammy winner called out Wiz Khalifa for pitting "successful women against each other." See his comment that started a "war" with Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 25, 2020 1:52 AMTags
MusicFeudsNicki MinajCelebritiesWiz KhalifaGrammysCardi B
Related: Cardi B Makes History at 2020 AMAs With "WAP"

Fresh off her history-making American Music Awards win, Cardi B is not letting anyone bring her down.

The "WAP" rapper shut down a feud-in-the-making when Wiz Khalifa seemed to start beef with Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

It started after the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Fans took to Twitter to reflect on some of the biggest snubs of the year and in Grammys history.

Nicki recalled how she lost the Best New Artist trophy to Bon Iver at the 2012 Grammy Awards. The new mom said, "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation," she wrote. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver."

Wiz chimed in to say he knows "how it feels" to be overlooked by the Recording Academy. A fan responded on Twitter, "cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s--t bout music." Wiz weighed in: "Most self made artists have this problem," which Twitter users took to mean that Cardi B isn't self made. 

photos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded Music Video for "WAP"

She has one win and eight noms under her belt, while Nicki has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards but has yet to win.

Getty Images

After Wiz seemed to throw shade her way, Cardi exposed the artist by sharing screenshots of apparent DMs from Wiz from 2016.

"They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it," she wrote. The DM showed him encouraging a younger Cardi by saying "Keep your light shining" and "Don't stray away from the things that are important to you." 

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

2

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

3

Chrishell Stause Reunites With Gleb Savchenko for DWTS Finale

Cardi put the hammer down and tweeted the most epic comeback. She said she doesn't understand why people "entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other," adding, "Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wiz backed down right away. He told Cardi, "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well." 

When someone called him out for his "switch up after you JUST said that she wasn't self made," the 33-year-old rapper retorted, "Never said that. They both work very hard." He later added, "I just don't want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason."

You heard him—nothing to see here, folks. Beef squashed. War averted.

See all of the 2021 Grammy nominees here.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

2

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel

3

Chrishell Stause Reunites With Gleb Savchenko for DWTS Finale

4
Exclusive

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Holiday Tradition Will Make Your Day

5

The Weeknd Speaks Out Over Grammys Snub