John Legend Has the Perfect Response After Michael B. Jordan Dethrones Him as Sexiest Man Alive

Related : Michael B. Jordan Reveals the Biggest Risk of His Career

John Legend is free to enjoy wife Chrissy Teigen's home cooking now that the pressure is off to maintain his "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

After People magazine named Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as its 2020 titleholder, the singer tweeted on Wednesday, Nov. 18, "Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain."

The magazine unveiled its 2020 pick on a Jimmy Kimmel Live! special on Tuesday, during which Jordan appeared onstage wearing a hazmat suit.

"I think the expectation now is...it's a little unreasonable," Jordan joked. "Just a little bit. But it's a cool title to have."

Before the announcement of the Sexiest Man Alive of 2020, Legend told People that while he has "appreciated the whole experience" of being the Sexiest Man Alive of 2019," and has "been trying to have a lot of fun with it," he was "so ready to relinquish this title."