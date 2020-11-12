Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After “High-Profile” Relationship With Ryan Seacrest

Related : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Fresh off filing for divorce from husband Brooks Laich, triple threat Julianne Hough is opening up about a relationship that left her feeling "lost."

During an Instagram Live conversation with influence Valeria Lipovetsky on Nov. 10, the Rock of Ages actress talked about how living the high life with an ex, believed to be Ryan Seacrest, shaped what she wanted out of life and a career.

"It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile," she explained. "I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up."

She shared that she didn't feel like she had earned the luxuries she was enjoying, adding, "I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn't deserve it."

Ryan and Julianne broke up in 2013 after two years of dating. At the time, insiders said that their work schedules were one of the reasons why they decided to split.