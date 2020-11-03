Below Deck's Captain Lee Sounds Off on His Season 8 Injury

Come hell or high water, that charter was going to happen.
On Monday, Nov. 2's season eight premiere of Below Deck, viewers watched as the crew scrambled to prepare yacht My Seanna for its first charter without the guidance of Captain Lee Rosbach.
Why? Because the beloved Below Deck captain was at the hospital following a fall in the shower.
"I've had better days," Captain Lee informed bosun Eddie Lucas. "I'm at the hospital right now…I'm embarrassed to say, but I fell in the shower. Went down pretty hard, busted a couple ribs."
Before ending the call, Captain Lee told his bosun that he "might need surgery."
"If it's bad, I may have to head home," he further remarked. "Hell, this season may be over for me before it even starts."
This was obviously jarring news for Eddie, who was left in charge of preparing the yacht for the next day's charter.
After the crew arrived, Eddie and new Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi got to work making My Seanna charter-ready.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Captain Lee praised his season eight crew for rising in the face of adversity.
"It spoke volumes of the crew," the Bravo personality noted. "I mean, nobody knows each other, they're all getting on board, nobody knows who, what, where."
Captain Lee recalled "doing [his] damndest" to get discharged from the hospital so he could return to work.
"They really did not drop the ball, they ran with it," the Below Deck star expressed. "They did themselves proud…That's the difference between the pros and the amateurs."
Yet, the captain did clarify that if he was unable to "physically get up and move around," he would've walked away from the charter.
"You have to be able to certainly ascertain what your physical capabilities are," he explained. "Given the fact you may be called on an emergency situation, 'Can I preform?' As a captain, you make that judgement call and that's yours and yours alone. There's no one else there to relieve you of command."
So much drama and it's only the first episode of the season.
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Binge past episodes of Below Deck on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)