David Beador Marries Pregnant Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador and Lesley Cook are officially married, a source confirms to E! News.

Lesley teased the big news on her Instagram Story Oct. 15, revealing that she had changed her name on the social media platform from Lesley Cook to Lesley Beador.

"Dreams Come True," she captioned a screenshot of her profile name change.

David married Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador in 2000, and the Bravo reality show documented their relationship's ups and downs.

The former couple, who share three children, separated in October 2017. They finalized their divorce two years later.

David popped the question to Lesley, who he began seeing shortly after his split from Shannon, in January of 2020.

"Blessed to have David in our lives. I appreciate all he does for us and everyone around him," Lesley, who has two children of her own from a previous marriage, shared with E! News. "Looking forward to a bright future with my fiancé. It's a dream come true for me."