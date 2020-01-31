Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Is Engaged to Lesley Cook

Love is in the air behind the gates of Orange County.

Real Housewives of Orange County star David Beador is engaged to his girlfriend Lesley Cook.

"Looking forward to eternity with my love," the mother of two shared on her private Instagram when showing off her ring at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

According to Lesley's Instagram Stories, the pair headed to Miami Thursday evening to celebrate Super Bowl 2020. And while having two tickets to the big game on Sunday is special, getting a giant ring is even better.

"Blessed to have David in our lives. I appreciate all he does for us and everyone around him," Lesley shared with E! News. "Looking forward to a bright future with my fiancé. It's a dream come true for me."

The couple first started dating in early 2018 after David and Shannon Beador called it quits after 17 years of marriage. They would finalize their divorce in April 2019. When asked about David's girlfriend in the summer of 2018, Shannon said she didn't know much about her.