Shannon Beador has officially finalized her divorce.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star and ex-husband David Beador reached a private settlement in court on Wednesday, April 24, a source confirms to E! News.
"Shannon is happy this is finally over," the insider adds.
She alluded to the court hearing in an Instagram post, writing alongside a selfie of her and co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, "A tough day that ended in celebration and I ran into this friend..."
The settlement concludes about a year and a half of contentious divorce drama between Shannon and David, who share three teenage daughters together. The 55-year-old Bravolebrity announced her separation after 17 years of marriage in Oct. 2017 and filed for divorce two months later.
An insider shared with E! News at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."
This time last year, news broke that Shannon was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their kids, in addition to $22,500 per month in temporary child and spousal support.
Shannon marital turmoil took center stage across several seasons of RHOC, most notably in 2015 when David had an affair with an acquaintance of Shannon's.
Despite the infidelity, Shannon told viewers during season 10, "Divorce is not an option, it has never been an option for me. I love my family and I will do whatever it takes to keep my family together."
They'd eventually renew their vows in front of cameras in 2016, and tension between Shannon and David appeared to dissipate in the months moving forward. "Our marriage today is better than it was when we got married...," Shannon shared with E! News at the time. "We go to church every week. He's in a men's group and we go on date night at least once a week and we're spending a lot more time together than we ever did before."
Both parties have since moved on romantically, and Shannon told E!'s Daily Pop in 2018 that getting back into the dating game has been refreshing for her.
"I'm be honest with you, I stayed home for the first six months [post-breakup]," she recalled. "I wanted to kind of reflect and go through the pain and it wasn't fun. It was lonely. But I wanted to emerge saying, 'I can stand on my own two feet, whether I find a partner in the future or not. And so, I do feel really comfortable with that. That being said, I haven't dated much. I've been on a couple of dates. It's nice."
