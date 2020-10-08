Listen to Niecy Nash Recite Her Wedding Vows in Wife Jessica Betts' Music Video

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are sharing a special moment from their wedding with their fans.
The newlyweds played a recording of the vows they exchanged on their big day in a new music video for Betts' song "Catch Me," released Oct. 7.
"I promise to always love you and to always choose you," Nash said at the beginning of the video. "You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened. I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."
Betts later told Nash, "I've watched you pour into so many people, but now you've got somebody to pour into you. I'm going to pour into you. You deserve nothing but happiness. I love you, and you are the best thing that has ever happened to me."
Fans also got another look at the Claws star's gorgeous wedding gown.
The 50-year-old actress and the 41-year-old singer tied the knot at their home in Ventura, Calif. on Aug. 29. According to People, the two first connected on social media in 2015 while Nash was married to her ex-husband Jay Tucker.
"[Jessica] and I were friends," Nash said, "but I never saw her as someone I would date."
In October 2019, Nash and Tucker announced their split. The three-time Emmy nominee told the magazine she and Betts then "began to see each other in a way we never had before."
"Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it," Nash said. "But I've learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."
During the interview, Nash noted her marriage to Betts "has absolutely nothing to do with gender" and "has everything to do with her soul," sharing the musician "is the most beautiful soul" she's ever met in her life.
"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."
She also said, "I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."
