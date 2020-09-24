Colton Underwood Spotted for the First Time Since Cassie Randolph Restraining Order

Colton Underwood has been spotted.
The former Bachelor star has emerged, nearly two weeks since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him. Underwood was photographed by paparazzi on Sept. 23 in Los Angeles. At the time, he was seen out and about in athleisure with a face mask pulled down to his chin.
The former pro athlete has kept a low profile in recent weeks, having last posted to his social media accounts in August. He and Randolph announced their split in May, nearly two years after their season of The Bachelor aired. Then, on Sept. 11, news broke of Randolph's restraining order filing against him. A judge granted her a temporary restraining order and Underwood was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex, her home and workplace. Per the temporary restraining order, which expires on Oct. 6, he is also prohibited from contacting her and must not harass, threaten or attack her.
In her filing, obtained by E! News, Randolph accused him of stalking and harassing her, sending her "unsettling" text messages, repeatedly calling her and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car.
He has not publicly commented on the allegations. A rep for him has also declined to comment, citing it as a "legal matter."
Just days ago, on Sept. 21, Randolph posted to her Instagram account for the first time since filing for the restraining order.
The upload—a photo of herself smiling underneath the visible moon—featured the cryptic caption, "Be like the moon and inspire people even when you're far from full."
As for any future for her and Underwood, there won't be one as far as Randolph sees it. "Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely," a source previously told E! News. "There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that. Cassie only wishes the best for him."