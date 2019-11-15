Time flies when you're madly in love!

It's hard to believe that it has been one whole year since Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph began their romance away from the cameras.

But to celebrate the occasion, the former Bachelor decided to plan something special for his leading lady. As it turns out, the pair headed to Marigot Bay Resort and Marina in St. Lucia for a few romantic days away.

"One year ago today they put the cameras down and we cooked our first meal together in Mallorca, Spain. I knew then that loving you was going to be easy, but I couldn't have imagined this," Colton wrote on Instagram with a montage of memories. "You have shown me the power of love and I never knew that I could love like this."

The former NFL player continued, "I love all of the small moments in our life just as much as the big ones. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. I love all of you Cass."