Teddi Mellencamp Leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 3 Years

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills prepares to conclude its tenth season with a "secrets revealed" episode, Teddi Mellencamp is revealing her future with the show.
On Sept. 22, the Bravo star took to Instagram Stories and announced she would be leaving the series.
"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," Teddi shared. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."
The accountability coach continued, "Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I am really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead."
The news comes after Teddi recently faced controversy for her All In by Teddi diet program. In fact, the 39-year-old decided to address her critics on a special episode of her iHeartRadio Teddi Tea Pod podcast.
"If you know your why and you know your purpose is good, then you're going to be OK," Teddi shared with her listeners on Sept. 18. "That's how I feel. I am sad. I am emotional. I hate to see hate... Thank God that I went All In on me, because I have the ability to know this is going to be OK. I am going to be OK."
During her most recent season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi documented her third pregnancy.
And while she didn't see eye-to-eye with Denise Richards, she built strong friendships with much of the cast including Kyle Richards.
"Yes, it's true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH," Teddi added on Instagram. "Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go."
