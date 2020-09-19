Why Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Are Keeping it All the Way Real About Their Post-Baby Bodies

Camera shy isn't a phrase one would use to describe Nikki Bella.

Throughout her pregnancy, the mom to weeks-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev continued to climb into the proverbial Instagram ring, serving up countless bump photos, lust-worthy maternity wear and even one totally bellisima July nude shoot with her equally pregnant twin sister Brie Bella.

And yet when she clicked open the social media platform Sept. 7—a little more than a month after she and fiancé Artem Chigventsev welcomed their first son together—she copped to being "super scared" to let her more than 9 million followers in on "the raw and real me."

This is what to expect when you're no longer expecting.

The post-baby snap-back has become standard amongst the celebrity set. The assumed combo of childcare help, a professional chef and a personal trainer at your beck and call creates such impossibly lofty expectations for sleep-deprived, battle-scarred new moms that stars are practically asked to share their postpartum weight loss goals in the same breath as their ideal birth plan.