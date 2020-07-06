Brie & Nikki Bella Go Completely Nude for Stunning Joint Maternity Shoot

Bare baby bumps.

Today, Brie Bella celebrated 37 weeks pregnant by taking to Instagram and sharing a very special picture of herself and twin Nikki Bella. In a black-and-white photo, the Total Bellas stars cradle their growing bellies while completely nude.

"This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing," Brie penned.

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki is pregnant too.

"As twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we'd be different. It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," she continued. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever."