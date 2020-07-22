Nikki & Brie Bella Discuss Pressures of Getting Into Shape Post-Pregnancy

As both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella patiently await the arrival of their babies, they're focusing on something equally important as their physical well-being: their mental health.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the twin sisters had an in-depth conversation—sparked in-part by a recent trip to the doctor's office, where they realized just how fast their due-dates are approaching—about managing their expectations and putting pressure on themselves.

Brie, who's expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), is especially worried these days.

"I've been having a lot of Braxton Hicks [contractions]—a lot a lot—during the day and through the night," Brie said, also noting that she's now two centimeters dilated. "Just the stomach has been tightening a lot. So I'm like, gosh, is my body really starting to prepare for labor? And will I go in early?"

The mom to three-year-old Birdie Danielson added, "It was just crazy because Nicole and I were looking at each other, like, if we go full-term—because I have a scheduled C-section for August 1; I can't hold the baby longer than that—we only have two appointments left."