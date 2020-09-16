Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Tribute to Nick Jonas Is Music to Fans' Ears

What's that? It's the sound of an ultra-sweet birthday tribute from Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jonas Brothers star rang in his 27th birthday with help from his wife, who took to social media to commemorate her beloved other half. The actress posted a montage on Instagram in dedication to the performer, which featured clips of Nick's candid moments along with sweet pictures and footage of the couple together.

"So grateful you were born," Priyanka wrote to him. "Happy birthday my love." Nick's older brother, Kevin Jonas, also showed his sibling love on his birthday. "Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship," he wrote to Nick on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

While it's unclear exactly what the couple has in store for the star's big day, the occasion marks a special time for the pair as their wedding anniversary in December is less than three months away.

Though their second year of marriage has been unexpected given the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn't been without some special moments, including adding another member to their family.