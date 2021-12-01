Remember When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Stop Getting Married?

Watch : Nick Jonas Talks Future Family With Priyanka Chopra

If one were to write the love story of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, it would go a little something like this: First came love (after several years of friendship and one slightly embarrassing display of affection at an Oscars party), then came marriage. And then, just to really solidify things, a bunch of extra weddings thrown in for good measure.

There was the initial three-day celebration, featuring a Hindu ceremony, a Mehendi and a Sangeet—which is pretty par for the course with any Indian wedding—plus a Christian vow exchange to recognize Jonas' faith. And then they had another reception in New Delhi, plus a couple in Mumbai so Chopra could include her coterie of Bollywood friends and her parents' pals.

Once back stateside, they held one for Jonas' family. And then, as these things tend to do when you're trying to please everyone even tangentially involved, it got to the point where they couple could do nothing but poke fun at their own revelry, with Jonas captioning a photo of them at a February 2019 charity gala, "Walking into wedding reception 100047 like… Haha just kidding."