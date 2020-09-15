Watch Allison Janney Return to the Mom Set Following Anna Faris’ Exit

2020 has so far taught us to roll with the punches.

Earlier this month, Anna Faris announced her unexpected exit from the Emmy-winning CBS comedy Mom. And now, former co-star Allison Janney has returned to the set of the show to keep on keepin' on.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Janney, 60, shared a clip of herself and co-stars Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and Jaime Pressly all masked up and ready to safely film season eight of the show, in which Janney plays Bonnie. "Hi everyone, we are all back at Mom. It's our first day with the new COVID protocol," Janney said in the clip. "It's a whole new territory but we're excited for season eight to begin!"

Of course, "everyone" certainly didn't include Faris, who played Christy alongside Janney for seven seasons and whose role will reportedly not be recast.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement obtained by E! News. "I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."