Anna Faris Is Leaving Mom Ahead of Season 8

One of the moms is leaving Mom.

After seven years on the CBS sitcom, Anna Faris is saying goodbye to the series in order to pursue other opportunities. She confirmed the news in a statement, obtained by E! News.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said. "I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Faris played Christy—a recovering addict and young mom who attended AA meetings with her mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), also a recovering addict. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner star in the comedy as well.

Christy reportedly won't be recast. Instead, her exit will be written into the show and has reportedly been a part of the plan for season eight for quite some time.