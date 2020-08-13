Game On: See the Sprawling Cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 10 Years Later

Just a few weeks ago, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunited—virtually, of course—to play a role in making the actual world a better place.
A few people couldn't make it, but otherwise Michael Cera and director Edgar Wright were joined by almost the whole ensemble at a table read to benefit Water for People, which works to bring clean water and sanitation solutions to communities in need around the globe.
The timing, though mid-pandemic, was otherwise opportune, leading up to the 10th anniversary of the quirky action comedy based on a series of Canadian graphic novels and starring Cera as musician Scott. Not exactly known for his initiative, he nevertheless sets off on an epic quest to achieve the holy millennial grail of a record contract and his new girlfriend's respect—one level at a time, video game-style, battling his sweetheart's exes and his own self-defeating tendencies along the way.
"Clearly we're all exactly the same and the world hasn't changed a bit," Wright observed cheekily before the read, put together by Entertainment Weekly, got underway.
In addition to being thoroughly entertained, we were also handily reminded of just what a stellar cast this movie has—and how playing a hunky but dimwitted egomaniac doesn't mean you can't also be Captain America one day. The very next year, in fact!
So, in honor of this cast coming together to make something truly special—then and now—we're checking in on how much world domination they've managed in the past 10 years.
Spoiler alert: Quite a bit.
It's no wonder that this many of these co-stars are all still friends—their paths just wouldn't stop crisscrossing, be it on Broadway or while saving the world in record-shattering blockbusters.
And the rapport picked right up as if no time had gone by, with Anna Kendrick pulling double duty as Stacey and Envy for an absent Brie Larson, and Chris Evans charmingly inquiring why Brandon Routh (in full Todd costume, at least from the waist up) hadn't aged.
"Vegan powers," was Edgar Wright's guess.
With that, they were ready to take it to the next level.
