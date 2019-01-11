Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald Split 2 Years After Getting Engaged

Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have broken up after dating for over five years.

Multiple outlets report that the director and musician recently called off their engagement.

The pair got engaged nearly three years ago in May 2016 while on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan. Following the news of his proposal, Brie and Alex kept any wedding plans under wraps.

They made their last red carpet appearance together as a couple on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet in April.

And on their social media, the artistic individuals kept the PDA to a minimum. Every so often, Brie or Alex would share a photo, giving a glimpse into their private life. The last picture Brie shared of her beau was in November, which she captioned with the Emily Brontë quote: "Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste."