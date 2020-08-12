Score Deals on Everything at Olay's Huge Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Olay is a Leo. You know, the star sign. So the brand is celebrating its 68th birthday with a roar by offering deals on everything on its site. That's right, now through August 13 you can enjoy:
- $2 off any: Olay Regenerist Moisturizer with the code "PRESENT," serum with the code "CANDLE" and eye products with code "CAKE"
- $1 off any skincare product with the code "BIRTHDAY"
- Free shipping on all purchases. This promo automatically applies at checkout
- 25% off sitewide. This promo automatically applies at checkout
- 50% off clearance items with the code "OLAY50"
- A free mirror decal with any purchase over $35. This promo automatically applies at checkout
- A free beach towel with any purchase over $60 with the code "BEACH"
Below, also check out the exclusive Glow Like a Leo birthday bundle worth over $100, but going for just $42.
Glow Like a Leo Birthday Gift Set
You'll get a Brightening Overnight Gel Mask, Firming Overnight Gel Mask, Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, Glow Boost Clay Stick Mask and Daily Facials Purifying Clean Cleansing Cloths in this Leo-themed birthday bundle.
