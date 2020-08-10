Katherine & Chris' BabyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Amazing Accessories Deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop jewelry, handbags and more at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 10, 2020 11:08 PMTags
EComm, Amazing Accessories Deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jewelry, handbags and other accessories can run pricey, but not at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. They have some amazing deals this year that you can check out below. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors and Influencers, and will begin on August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But first, check out these finds!

read
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Kate Spade New York Mini Initial Pendant Necklace

You can't go wrong with this sweet personalized necklace. It works great as a gift too.

$44
$25
Nordstrom

Madewell Disc Chain Necklace

How beautiful is this vintage-inspired necklace? It's a total compliment magnet.

$34
$20
Nordstrom

Gorjana Power Stone Stretch Bracelet

These bracelets come in a ton of different colors and are super easy to pop on every day. This one is made with howlite stones.

$48
$28
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings

You'll find yourself wearing these huggies that match everything all the time. They're super affordable.

$39
$23
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Carson Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag

Betweeen the sporty stripes and logo on this crossbody, we're obsessed. It'll look great with all of your fall outfits.

$268
$150
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Jezabell Glitter Aviator Blue Light Blocking Glasses

If you've been wanting to try out blue light-blocking glasses, pick up this stylish pair. The have 100% UV protection.

$65
$43
Nordstrom

Gorjana Parker Shimmer Ring

We're obsessed with this dainty cubic zirconia ring. It's plated in 18-karat gold.

$40
$24
Nordstrom

Madewell Resin Link Hoop Earrings

How special are these statement earrings? They come in three different colors.

$34
$20
Nordstrom

Burberry Check Temple Pilot Aviator Sunglasses

These aviators have chic check-engraved temples and gradient lenses. They're a classic style you'll wear over and over.

$254
$170
Nordstrom

Ted Baker Laiiney Quilted Wallet on a Chain

If you need a small bag for a night out, look no further. This leather wallet on a chain holds all your essentials. 

$159
$90
Nordstrom

Bony Levy Iris Aquamarine Bezel Stacking Ring

How precious is this dainty aquamarine ring? It's made of 18-karat gold.

$350
$230
Nordstrom

Up next, shop the jaw-dropping deals at Vince Camuto's flash sale.

