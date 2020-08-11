These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Kids Deals Will Put a Smile on Your Face

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everything's cuter when it's pint size. And that rings true for the children's finds at Nordstrom's 2020 Anniversary Sale. The sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons, Ambassadors and Influencers, and will begin on August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But first, check out the sale's kids deals that will put a smile on your face below.