Hoda Kotb Cries Happy Tears After Receiving Birthday Messages From TODAY Family & Daughter Haley

Hoda Kotb is feeling good this Friday!
The TODAY show anchor turns 56 this Sunday (Aug. 9) and her morning show family celebrated early today by showering her with early birthday wishes.
While reminiscing about her whirlwind year with Jenna Bush-Hager (Hoda got engaged to fiancé Alex Schiffman in November 2019 and she adopted daughter Hope several months prior in April), the mother of two shared, "Some people they get their blessings in their 20s, and some people get theirs in their 30s and 40s, and some people wait until their 50s, maybe even their 60s or even beyond. But when they come, they come. And there's something about getting them later, because you can't believe it. And that's kind of how I'm feeling. I'm happy for every birthday…I'm so happy I get this birthday with these kids and everything."
Jenna then surprised Hoda by revealing that dozens of TODAY staffers had video conferenced in to toast her ahead of her b-day. They also sent in 56 reasons they love working with Hoda, including, "You're always so authentic," "You're the same on air as off air," "You have a heart of gold" and "You inspire those around us."
"You make coming to work such a pleasure, " Jenna added.
Grab the Kleenex!
The sweet surprise messages caused both Hoda and Jenna to shed a few happy tears. But the emotional, heartwarming surprises didn't end there!
Maria Shriver sent in a self-filmed video gushing over Hoda and wishing her HBD before Jenna pulled up one final surprise: a video of Hoda's oldest daughter Haley Joy singing "Happy Birthday" to her mom!
"I love you mommy!" Haley said. Aw!
Watch the touching (slightly tear-jerking) tribute above in honor of the beloved TODAY anchor! And check out some of Hoda's sweetest family moments with her daughters in the photo gallery below.
(E! and TODAY are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
(E! and TODAY are both part of the NBCUniversal family)