Hoda Kotb is officially a mom times two!
There was barely a dry eye in the room on Tuesday morning as the Today family learned they had gained a new pint-sized member as Kotb shared the special news over the phone. "It's a girl!" Kotb said of her new daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, the baby girl she secretly adopted."Man, I'm so happy she's here."
Of course, her colleagues on air were beyond moved by the news and inquired how Kotb's older daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, reacted to getting a sibling.
"She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,'" Kotb quipped, noting Haley was marching around saying she was a big sister.
"My God, my heart just grew," she said of the moment they handed baby Hope to her. "I can't believe it's happening, y'all."
Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the subtle clue Kotb left for her followers on Monday: an Instagram post reading, "Choose Hope." Hoda certainly has!
Two years ago, Kotb surprised her Today family and fans around the world when she shared the happy news she had become a mom to little Haley.
Now, she and partner Joel Schiffman happily have both hands full. "I know this has been quite the journey. I am so, so happy for you," Craig Melvin told her on the phone. "As a parent of two, buckle up, baby!"
