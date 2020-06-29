WELCOME!

Kylie Jenner Says She’s "Cutting Off These Quarantine Pounds" as She Poses in a Bikini

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner revealed that she's "cutting off these quarantine pounds" with a steamy video of herself donning a bikini.
By emily belfiore Jun 29, 2020 2:38 PM
Kylie Jenner is setting some fitness goals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she wants to lose her "quarantine pounds" with a steamy video.  

"ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow," she captioned the post, which was a throwback snap from January of this year and features Jenner sporting a bikini.

In the past, the 22-year-old has teamed up with her famous sisters to join their workouts. After welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, a source close to Jenner told E! News that she likes to do a "lot of HIIT (high intensity interval) training and needs to be constantly switching up the moves" and that working out with her sisters turns breaking a sweat into a "really fun family event in the mornings."

"She loves working out with her sisters and they motivate her a lot," the insider said at the time. But, according to the source, Jenner isn't the biggest fan of working out in general. 

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent," they added.

We're sure Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday was filled with tons of delicious temptations. On Sunday, the Kardashian-Jenner bunch came together to ring in the Good American co-founder's b-day, and of course, the celebrations were larger than life.

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian showed off the yummy treats that she served to guests. On the menu for birthday bash were donuts and cake galore. She also documented her stunning décor, which featured tons of pink balloons and flower arrangements.

When it came to entertainment, the Revenge Body host had an inflatable slide that featured her face on it. She also decorated the event with pillows and cookies that featured her famous face.

