Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics Have Her Dreaming of the Beach

Kylie Jenner just wants to soak up the sun.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared a throwback picture from her recent girls' trip to the Bahamas, making her Instagram followers dream of the beach.

"wishing this was me right now," Kylie captioned the picture, where she can be seen donning a floral pink bikini and enjoying the ocean from her beach chair.

Back in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her closest pals, including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer, had the ultimate getaway during their stay at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island.

Also on hand for the epic girls' trip was Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who appeared to have the most fun on the trip and sported several matching outfits with her famous mama. "Kylie hosted her friends and they all had an incredible time," a source told E! News. "Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart ride which she loved. It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a great time."