How to Watch the 2020 BET Awards

If you were looking for your weekend plans, the search is over because this Sunday the must-see event is the 2020 BET Awards!

The iconic award show returns for its 20th year on June 28, and is packed with talent who are up for awards and slated to perform.

With musicians like Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Usher and many more scheduled to entertain, you won't want to miss a minute of this star-studded show.

The show—hosted by comedian Amanda Seales of Insecure—is especially important because it was "created to stand at the forefront of Black culture," BET EVP Connie Orlando explained in a press release. "We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where Black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted."