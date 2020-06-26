How to Watch the 2020 BET Awards

If you were looking for your weekend plans, the search is over because this Sunday the must-see event is the 2020 BET Awards!
The iconic award show returns for its 20th year on June 28, and is packed with talent who are up for awards and slated to perform.
With musicians like Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Usher and many more scheduled to entertain, you won't want to miss a minute of this star-studded show.
The show—hosted by comedian Amanda Seales of Insecure—is especially important because it was "created to stand at the forefront of Black culture," BET EVP Connie Orlando explained in a press release. "We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where Black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted."
Over the past month, the nation has increasingly come together to support Black lives, and you can continue to show support by celebrating the Black creators who are being recognized for their contributions to pop culture.
When is the 2020 BET Awards?
The show will take place this Sunday, June 28 and starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT; 7:00 p.m CT.
Where can I watch?
The event will be simulcast live at 8 p.m. ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS at the times above.
What is the pre-show and how can I watch?
Hosts Terrence J and Erica Ash will be presenting the award show's first ever interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees and special guests.
You can watch it on BET at 7 p.m. ET/PT as it counts down to the big show!
Who is performing?
Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more are slated to perform, along with upcoming artists Masego and Lonr.
Who is nominated?
Stars like Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Drake, Beyoncé (and adorably her daughter Blue Ivy) are up for awards across categories in film, television, music and sports.
You can check out the full list of nominees here.