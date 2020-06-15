WELCOME!

The New E! Online is Here!
Black Lives MatterStassiWhere Are They Now?What To Watch

Blue Ivy Carter Receives Her First BET Award Nomination: See the Complete List of Nominees

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter's "Brown Skin Girl" is up for a BET Award, earning the 8-year-old her first-ever nomination. See the complete list of 2020 BET Award nominees here.
By emily belfiore Jun 15, 2020 4:15 PMTags
MusicAwardsBeyoncéBlue Ivy CarterCelebritiesJay Z
Related: Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Chuckle

Blue Ivy Carter just scored her first BET Award nomination.

On Monday, the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards were announced, each celebrating achievements in music, television, film and sports. Among them was Beyonce and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter, who appeared on her famous mom's song "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. The empowering anthem, which also features WizKid and SAINt JHN, is nominated for the BET Her Award. 

This is only one of the accolades that the "Crazy In Loves" artists' oldest child has achieved. Back in November, she became an award-winning songwriter after "Brown Skin Girl" won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. Months later, "Brown Skin Girl" won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, earning Blue Ivy her first NAACP Image Award.

The 2020 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See the complete list of nominees below: 

photos
All of Blue Ivy Carter's Grammy Appearances Through the Years

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R. 

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid 

The Weeknd

Usher 

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JackBoys

Migos

Best Collaboration

"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake

"Slide," H.E.R. featuring YG

"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

"On Chill," Wale featuring Jeremih 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby 

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist 

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Bop," DaBaby

"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Trending Stories

1

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Confirm Romance

2

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

3

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

Best New Artist 

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker 

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Alright," Fred Hammond 

"I Made It Out," John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez

"Follow God," Kanye West

"All In His Plan," PJ Morton featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary 

"Victory," The Clark Sisters

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Youngstars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim 

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

BET Her Award

"Underdog," Alicia Keys

"Brown Skin Girl," Beyonce featuring Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and SAINt JHN

"Melanin," Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa

"I Choose," Layton Greene

"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot

"Afeni," Rapsody featuring PJ Morton

Viewer's Choice Award

"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Bop," DaBaby

"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake

"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

"Heartless," The Weeknd

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Innoss'B

Sho Madjozi

Dave

Stormzy

Ninho

S.Pri Noir

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema

Sha Sha

Celeste

Young T & Bugsey

Hatik

Stacy

Trending Stories

1

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Confirm Romance

2

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

3

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

4

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Threw Zaya A Queenly Birthday Bash

5

Nickelodeon Announces SpongeBob Is A Member of The LGBTQ+ Community