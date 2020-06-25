Ben Platt Reacts to Dear Evan Hansen Movie Rumors

Related : Ben Platt Gushes Over Gwyneth Paltrow & Ryan Murphy

Ben Platt is setting the record straight.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Politician star addressed the likelihood of a Dear Evan Hansen movie, and whether or not he'd make a cameo.

"Well, we're kind of in this weird, like, COVID limbo where anything can happen," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "It's something we've definitely been trying to get together and make happen. I know Universal really wants to make the film. It's kind of a toss-up at this point just based on can we do it safely? Can we get it together in time?"

"Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so I think it's like kind of a now or never kind of thing," Platt continued. "But I'm hopeful that it can come together and we can find this way to do it. You'll be the first to know, but as of now it could go either way. But I think it could be a beautiful thing, so we'll see."