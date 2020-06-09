Brands Giving Back to Racial Justice Causes

Good American
by Carly Milne | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 3:27 PM
As the world steps up to combat racial inequality, numerous brands are also stepping up to do their part. Companies across beauty, fashion, entertainment and more are pledging donations to organizations and non-profits that support the black community, with some going even further to address the inequalities in their own workplaces and take steps toward making a meaningful difference.
Below are some of the brands stepping up to make a difference, with more and more pledging their support each day. Check back for more, as we'll be updating this list as companies continue to use their platforms to do some good.
Adidas: The sports apparel brand announced they would be making a $20 million investment in black communities, with a commitment to fill 30% of their positions in the U.S. by black and Latinx people while improving on company culture.
Airbnb: The vacation rental company will be donating $500,000 to share between the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.
Allbirds: The sustainable footwear company has donated to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Anthropologie: The clothing brand made donations to The United Negro College Fund and plans to match employee donations to the Innocence Project, ARPC, Equal Justice Initiative and Year Up 3:1.
Billie: The body brand donated $100,000 to share between Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.
Biossance: The clean skincare brand is donating $100,000 to the ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.
Bliss: The cruelty-free skincare brand donated $40,000 to The Antiracist Research & Policy Center.
Bombas: The sock company is donating $250,000 to five organizations chosen by black employees that "combat the root causes of systemic inequality in the black community," with the first two rounds of donations going to A Second U Foundation and Sister's Circle.
Brooks Running: The sports apparel company has donated $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, and have also pledged $1 (up to $250,000) for every runner who registers with the company to run on Global Running Day.
Clif Bar: The energy bar company plans to donate $100,000 to Color of Change and the African People's Education and Defense Fund.
Colourpop: The cosmetics company is donating $25,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, $25,000 to the ACLU, and $250,000 to Black communities through various community-based organizations.
Diplomacy Worldwide: The streetwear brand plans to donate 100% of proceeds from their SS20 Peaceful Protest T-Shirt Capsule to The Bail Project.
DoorDash: The food delivery and takout company is donating $1 million, shared by Black Lives Matter and a newly-created fund for nonprofits directed by DoorDash's black employees.
Emmy's Organics: The snack brand will be donating 100% of the profits of their online store to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Etsy: The online craft retailer donated $1 million, split between the Equal Justice Initiative and Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund.
Everlane: The chain-transparent clothing brand donate $75,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $75,000 to the ACLU.
Fila: The sport and streetwear brand donated $100,000 to Black Lives Matter.
Gap: The clothing conglomerate has donated $250,000 to the NAACP and Embrace Race on behalf of all their brands, including Athleta, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Hill City, and Janie and Jack.
Glossier: The cosmetics company donated $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and We the Protectors, and also offered $500,000 in grants for black-owned beauty businesses.
Good American: The inclusive clothing brand has always given a portion of proceeds to charity, but has now made Black Lives Matter and Color of Change their charity partners on the long term.
Home Depot: The home improvement company has donated $1 million to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Honest: The clean body and beauty company is donating $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Lego: The toy company is donating $4 million to "organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality."
Levi's: The denim brand is donating $100,000 to the ACLU and $100,000 to Live Free USA.
Lululemon: The athletic and athleisurewear company is donating $100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Lyft: Through LyftUp, the rideshare company is offering $500,000 in ride credit to the National Urban League, NAACP, National Action Network, Black Women's Roundtable and National Bail Fund Network, and plan to donate further ride credits to Minneapolis' Lake Street Council.
ModCloth: The online clothing retailer will be donating funds to Black Lives Matter.
Netflix: The streaming giant is donating $1 million to Policy Equity.
Nike: The sportswear brand is donating $40 million over four years to various groups and organizations dedicated to supporting the black community and addressing racial inequality.
Patagonia: The outdoor and activewear brand is donating $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.⠀
Peloton: The home cycling and exercise giant is donating $500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Purple Carrot: The vegan meal delivery service donated $40,000 to Black Lives Matter.
Savage x Fenty: The inclusive lingerie brand founded by Rihanna has donated to Black Lives Matter Greater NY and The Bail Project through Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation.
Sephora: The makeup retailer has donated over $1 million to National CARE, Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women's Roundtable.
Spanx: The shapewear company is donating $100,000 split between Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, plus another $100,000 to Atlanta-based organizations.
Stella McCartney: The designer fashion brand is donating to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Toms: The footwear company is donating $100,000 over the next three months to organizations fighting racial injustice, with their first donation going to Black Lives Matter.
The Walt Disney Company: The entertainment giant is donating $5 million to various organizations, starting with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.
Warby Parker: The glasses retailer is donating $1 million to organizations dedicated to disabling systemic racism.
Zadig & Voltaire: The fashion brand partnered with Black Art In America for a special Art is Hope Collection. The brand is donating a percent of proceeds from total site sales, plus 100% of the proceeds from the collection to Black Art In America.
