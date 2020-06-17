The Latest Developments in the Madeleine McCann Case and What They Mean to Her Still-Hopeful Parents

Kate and Gerry McCann have gone without answers for 13 years, but they've refused to give up hope.

The couple proceeded with their life together in England the best they could despite a part of them remaining in Praia da Luz, Portugal, where their 3-year-old daughter Madeleine went missing in 2007 during the family's spring holiday.

The child's unsolved disappearance has been the focus of books, TV specials, an unauthorized Netflix documentary and endless speculation in the years since, every one of which went by with Kate and Gerry wondering if this might be the one that offered some real information about their child's fate. The case was closed in Portugal in 2008 but Scotland Yard opened their own investigation in 2011, and then Portuguese police reopened the case in 2013—and it has remained open ever since.

So it's no wonder that the McCanns, who are also parents of now-teenage twins Sean and Amelie, are trying to take even the most substantial-sounding new development in years in stride.