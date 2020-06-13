Lori Vallow never gave police a straight answer about where her son and daughter were.

Even after she was arrested in February on charges including desertion of her minor children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, police said Lori provided no answers and she remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail.

JJ was last seen at his Idaho elementary school on Sept. 23. Lori told the school that she planned to start homeschooling her son, who had autism, according to Rexburg Police,

That was a few weeks after Tylee was last seen with JJ on Sept. 8, during a trip to Yellowstone National Park with their mom and maternal uncle Alex Cox—who had fatally shot Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. (Cox maintained he fired in self-defense.)

JJ's grandparents reported the children missing in late November, after which Lori and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, left town and turned up on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in January, still maintaining that JJ and Tylee were fine.

Authorities said they suspected the children were in danger.