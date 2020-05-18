Brian Austin Green Breaks Silence on His and Megan Fox's Breakup in Revealing Podcast

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 18, 2020 5:24 PM
Brian Austin Greenis speaking out about the end of his 10-year marriage to Megan Fox.
On the latest episode of his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green the star confirms that he and Megan are "trying to sort of be apart." He explains that he and the Transformers actress began go their separate ways in the end of 2019, but fans are only now learning of their split since they made a "decision early on to not comment" on their relationship.
"I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it," he announces. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore." Brian adds that Megan shares this sentiment, along with her rumored beau Machine Gun Kelly, who Brian calls by his real name Colson.
He then goes on to describe the "beginning" of the end of their relationship, because he wants people to "understand" their decision to split.
Brian reveals that in the fall of last year Megan left him and their kids to shoot a movie for 5-weeks, during which he dreamt they split. He describes, "About 3 weeks into her being gone and shooting, I had a dream, which most people dream, but I don't ever remember my dreams… but, I had this dream that she came back from work, and that we were distant, that things were off, that things were weird."
The next day he texted her about his dream and she was "shocked" by his experience, but he was assured everything was "fine."
However, he says that once she returned they started to behave "almost exactly" as they did in his dream. "But, I gave her a few weeks, I figured you know, she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And, so, I did," he recalls.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
When he confronted her about their perceived distance over text, she told him they'd talk about it later, which he felt wasn't a "very good" sign.
His intuition would prove to be correct as she would later tell him that she was happier being alone. He remembers, "She said, 'You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.' And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's, she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt."
After having that difficult conversation, they decided to "take some space" to figure out what their future would hold.
But as the weeks went by "reality started sinking in" and they realized they would rather end things sooner than later to prevent a potentially "volatile situation," as they've seen with other couples.
Instagram / Megan Fox
"There's no reason for it to be [that way] with us. Neither one of us did anything to each other, she's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her," he explains. "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."
Despite being on the same page about their relationship, he says this has been a "big change" for them both.
For his part, Brian speculates that his hope of them being together "for life" made him "complacent" with their marriage.
At the end of the day, the BH90210 says he's speaking out about this because he doesn't want Megan or Colson to be "vilified" in this situation. "I don't want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don't want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It's not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody," he insists. "I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working and then paths just kind of separate sometimes.
But Brian also acknowledges that after 15-years of being with Megan, "feelings" may "rear their ugly head" and their split could get messy. However, he doesn't want to "lose" Megan as his friend.
Getty Images
He also admits that a post he shared on Sunday "wasn't meant to be cryptic," he just wanted to "be heard" in the situation.
And though Megan does not wish to speak about their split in a public capacity, the actor says she has told him that MGK is just a good friend, "which she needed" as she processed their split. He adds, "I don't want her to be looked at in a negative way or him to be looked at it a negative way for doing that. That's what good people do. Good people step up and help people that need help, and that's what he is doing."
This is the third time that the parents-of-three have announced their split, the first being in 2009.
