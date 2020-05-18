Brian Austin Green Breaks Silence on His and Megan Fox's Breakup in Revealing Podcast

Brian Austin Greenis speaking out about the end of his 10-year marriage to Megan Fox.

On the latest episode of his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green the star confirms that he and Megan are "trying to sort of be apart." He explains that he and the Transformers actress began go their separate ways in the end of 2019, but fans are only now learning of their split since they made a "decision early on to not comment" on their relationship.

"I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it," he announces. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore." Brian adds that Megan shares this sentiment, along with her rumored beau Machine Gun Kelly, who Brian calls by his real name Colson.

He then goes on to describe the "beginning" of the end of their relationship, because he wants people to "understand" their decision to split.