Brian Austin Green had some things to get off his chest.

The 46-year-old actor is known for rarely sharing snaps on his social media, however, his latest post is gaining a lot of attention. On Saturday night, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram with a cryptic message.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," Green's caption began. "They start feeling smothered. It's a great big world and they want to experience it."

Capturing his message even more, he uploaded an image of butterflies sitting on flowers.

Even more interesting? As some fans will know, Megan Fox is known to have a tattoo with a butterfly quote that reads, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies."

Brian's post was shared a few hours after the Jennifer's Body star was seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly. Additionally, his latest message comes just weeks after rumors swirled about his and Fox's marriage.