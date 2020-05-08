Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home—Indoors or Out!

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 8, 2020 2:42 PM

E-Comm: Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home

There's nothing like camping in the yard (or even house) to prepare for the real deal. Test your gear and have a good time doing so while still in the comfort of your own home by camping in the yard or your living room.

Below, shop everything you'll need to make a relaxing campsite at home, from tents to beverages, from some of our favorite stores like Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.

Tundra 35 Hard Cooler in Seafoam

A cooler for your beverages when camping out in the yard is a must so that you don't keep having to run inside. We love the cheerful seafoam hue of this small Yeti cooler

$250 Yeti
Copper Dish Fire Pit

A fire is a must for your backyard camp-out. This solid copper fire pit will look beautiful in your yard. 

$498 Anthropologie
S’mores Skillet Dip Kit

Another essential? S'mores. If you're camping indoors, this kit will help you create a delicious s'mores dip on the stove, but the skillet can also be placed on a campfire. Take it with you when you go camping in the future—you'll just need to repurchase the ingredients.

$25
$15 Sur La Table
Edyth Fringed Cotton Tree Spreader Bar Hammock

It's not a camping trip without lounging in a hammock. Hang this pretty boho one in your yard.

$82
$60 Joss & Main
Calidad Beer

Camping and beer go hand in hand. Have a six-pack of Calidad (a light-bodied lager) delivered to your house via Saucey.

$16 Saucey
Coleman Sundome Four-Person Dark Room Tent in Navy

If you're looking for a tent that you can use again later to really go camping…you know, like, out in nature…then this one is a great pick. It sleeps four and blocks 90% of sunlight so you won't need to wake up with the sun.

$84 Bed Bath and Beyond
Camping Craft Cocktail Jar

If concocting fancy cocktails just isn't your forté, allow these craft cocktail jars to do the work for you. All you have to do is add 12 oz. of alcohol, refrigerate the mixture for three days and shake it before serving. These cocktail jars come in hibiscus ginger lemon, bloody mary and aromatic citrus flavor options. 

$24 Anthropologie
Firefly String Lights

Replicate the twinkling stars indoors with these string lights. Hang them from your walls or tent.

$24 Urban Outfitters
Coleman River Gorge 30°F Sleeping Bag in Mint

You'll want some sleeping bags, and we like the pretty mint hue of these. They'll keep you warm in temps as low as 30 degrees.

$50 Dick's
Travel Hammock

If you're looking for a hammock that you can also take with you when you camp out for real in nature later, opt for this travel hammock. It packs away into a pouch for easy toting.

$35 Urban Outfitters
Seabridge Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

If you want to make a style statement with your fire pit, opt for this sculptural option. Its stone base offers storage for wood logs.

$380
$164 All Modern

