"Auntie" Dua Lipa Sweetly Reacts to Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News

Dua Lipa is "very excited" for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

The superstar singer, who is dating the supermodel's brother, Anwar Hadid, opened up about Gigi's pregnancy news during an interview this week. While on the phone with The Edge NZ, Dua was congratulated on becoming an "auntie."

"Yeah! It's very exciting news," Dua said of the pregnancy announcement on Thursday. "We're very, very excited."

When asked how long she's been keeping the news secret, the 24-year-old star shared "not long," but "a little bit" before the news broke online.

Gigi confirmed the news herself on Thursday night during an interview with her pal, Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi shared on The Tonight Show.

This will be the first child for Gigi and Zayn, who first started dating in 2015.