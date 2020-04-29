Find Out the Sex of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl!

According to TMZ and ET, who cite sources in their reports, the supermodel and former One Direction star are expecting a daughter. This baby update comes shortly after news broke that Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik's first child.

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the insider told ET.

It's important to note that at this time the couple has yet to officially confirm the baby news.

Over the weekend, Hadid and Malik celebrated the supermodel's 25th birthday, along with Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid.

Many online guessed that Gigi sneakily combined her birthday celebrations with a gender reveal party. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the supermodel's massive "25" balloons had a blue and pink string on each number.

"The blue and pink strings. It was a gender reveal party as well," one twitter user pointed out. "Also I think that it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."