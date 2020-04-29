Work(out) From Home: Kayla Itsines (Katherine Heigl's Go-to Trainer) Shares a Week's Worth of Routines

Long before Katherine Heigl, Allison Williams and millions of others were following her Bikini Body Guide program, Kayla Itsines was just a trainer with a bad reputation. Or, rather, a reputation for being a bad ass.

When women would come into the fitness center seeking personal sessions, the native of Adelaide, Australia would ask if they were interested in a 30-, 45- or 60-minute routine only to inevitably be interrupted from someone in the gym's far back corner: "Do not do the hour!" came the warning.

Known for her intense sessions packed with burpees, mountain climbers and other moves sure to leave her trainee dripping sweat, she tells E! News, "I really got a good workout in. I used to add up the amount of stuff that people were doing, so at the end of the session, I could tell them, 'Okay, in 28 minutes, you have done 100 push-ups, 140 jump squats, you've jumped onto the box…" and they're like, 'Oh my god, that's so much. I never would have done that in the hour and a half I spend in the gym!'"