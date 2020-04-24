Look Back at Peter Kraus and More Men Who Almost Became The Bachelor

What could have been...

Peter Kraus gave Bachelor Nation the ultimate flashback on Thursday when he appeared on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

As fans will recall, the personal trainer from Madison, Wis. appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. Kraus didn't want to propose, and he and Lindsay tearfully broke up. The attorney ended the season by getting engaged to Bryan Abasolo, and the happy couple tied the knot just two years later.

While many fans were hoping to see Kraus hand out the roses, Arie Luyendyk Jr. got the gig instead. But that doesn't mean Kraus wasn't considered.

During his interview with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, the season 13 star claimed he turned down the producers three times before flying out to Los Angeles to have a "formal" discussion about becoming the Bachelor. At that point, Kraus had started to "talk to a girl" and "had feelings for her." Still, Kraus said they weren't in a relationship. When asked if he'd be willing to "leave that or exit that," Kraus said he "wasn't sure."

"Then we really started to talk about the details of the show itself, and how it was really hard for me," the reality TV celeb. "And I couldn't say I would for sure be able to get in an engagement after the end. It wasn't that I knew for a fact that I didn't want to. It was more that I couldn't promise them that I would, and I didn't want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show."

Then there was the topic of compensation. Kraus claimed he told the producers he already made "considerably more" per year than what was being offered.

"Why would I give up, in my thoughts, like the rest of my life being known as 'Peter The Bachelor' and no longer just Peter for the amount of money that isn't life changing?'" he said. "And so, money was discussed, and we all agreed it wouldn't make sense to pay a ton of money because then you're no longer doing it for the right reasons."

Although, he claimed the money didn't play a "major factor" in the decision.