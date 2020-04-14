See Paris Jackson Star as Jesus in Upcoming Indie Movie Habit

Paris Jacksonhas landed her most daring role yet.

Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter will play Jesus Christ in a new movie called Habit, which also stars Bella Thorneand Gavin Rossdale. In the very first look at the upcoming indie project, Paris' gender-bending take on the religious figure includes a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe.

A press release says Habit will follow a "street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun."

Producer Donovan Leitch also told Entertainment Weekly that music will also play a central role in the film, explaining, "We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack."

Paris most recently appeared on MTV's Scream: The TV Series, and in 2018 she made her acting debut on Fox's musical drama Star.