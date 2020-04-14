Chrissy Teigen Rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself" to John Legend Is Something We Need Right Now

Chrissy Teigen is a model, mom, foodie, judge and...rapper? Well, she was apparently working on it before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

On Monday, the frank star took to her Instagram account to unveil a series of her budding hidden "talents," including synchronized swimming, football and rapping.

"A lot of people don't know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka 'rap' music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself," she quipped in an Instagram caption. "The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter's night. But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it's [sic] small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before."