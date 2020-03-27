The MixtapE! Presents Dua Lipa, Rosalía and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week of social distancing, another week of new releases to help us get through it. By now, you've probably checked out Rihanna's surprise return to the music industry with a feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album. (Still waiting on R9, though. Sigh.) And there's no doubt you've watched Dua Lipa's new video for "Break My Heart," the latest single of her just-released sophomore album Future Nostalgia. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we've sifted through and listened to (nearly) all of the new music available this week and returned in hand with our picks for the best of the best. From the joyous return of Little Mix to an incredibly timely and optimistic release from OneRepublic, the release of stunning albums from Jessie Reyez, 5 Seconds of Summer and, yes Queen Dua, this is the music that you need to get you through another weekend at home. Enjoy and be well.