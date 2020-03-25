James Corden is bringing people together…to keep them apart. Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special will feature the late-night host from his garage chatting with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including David Blaine, Will Ferrell, John Legend, BTS and Billie Ellish—all from their own homes.

In addition to the chats, BTS will perform from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London, Billie Ellish with Finneas from Los Angeles and John Legend also from LA.

Corden and the guests will encourage viewers to follow the CDC and governmental guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the show will present information on how to donate to Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.