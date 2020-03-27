Get ready, Rihanna fans!

The 32-year-old artist made her return to music on Friday. The nine-time Grammy winner is featured on PartyNextDoor's new track "Believe It." The song is part of the 26-year-old Canadian singer's star-studded album Partymobile, which also features Drake and Bad Bunny.

Fans can hear the "Umbrella" star's vocals at a few points throughout the tune, including during the chorus.

"Hey/Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won't deceive me," she sings.

Music lovers have been patiently awaiting RiRi's return. In fact, they've been keeping their fingers crossed for new music for about three years. The last time Rihanna was featured on a track was in 2017. That year, she appeared on a number of singles, including "Lemon" with N.E.R.D., "Loyalty" with Kendrick Lamar, "Selfish" with Future and "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. However, she hasn't released her own album in four years. Her most recent one was Anti, which she dropped in 2016.