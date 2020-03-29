The MixtapE! Presents Meghan Trainor, Maluma, JoJo and More Stars' Social Distancing Playlists

Music matters more than ever.

As we find ourselves in this new normal of extreme social distancing amid the quest to slow the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, both here in the United States and nearly everywhere else across the globe, with no real, concrete end in sight, the power music has to change our mood, boost our serotonin levels, and gives us a sense of connection to the world at large can't be overstated or overlooked. Don't believe us? Pop your favorite song on and bop around to it wherever you are. You'll see what we mean.

With that in mind, we here at The MixtapE! have been committed to bringing you the best releases each week in the hopes of brightening your day just a little bit. But we got to thinking about what songs our faves from the music industry are turning to in their time of need. So, we reached out to them and asked stars like Meghan Trainor, Maluma, JoJo, Chris Lane and more to share their social distancing playlists. Hopefully you'll find some new tracks here (or rediscover old faves) that'll help lighten your load and pass the time.