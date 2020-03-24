Lala Kent Rekindles the James Kennedy & Logan Noh Hook Up Rumors

Enemies no more?

On tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent sat down with James Kennedy's girlfriend Raquel Leviss for a heart-to-heart about their past issues. Last season, Lala found herself at odds with the beauty queen after the latter implied the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was pulling the "dad card" to excuse bad behavior.

Understandably, as Lala was still reeling over the death of her father, she exploded at Raquel for this remark, calling her a "dummy" and a "Bambi-eyed bitch." However, after learning of James' new-found sobriety and the role Raquel had played in helping him, Lala decided to reach out to the new SURver.

While Raquel was open to sitting down with Lala, she did demand one thing—an apology.

"Last summer, you really put down my intelligence. And, it's like one thing to question my character, but it's a completely different story when you diminish my intelligence and say that I'm stupid," a nervous Raquel noted to Lala. "If you really do feel that way, then I have no problem taking my Chai tea to go and we don't have to have a conversation."

In response to Raquel's statement, Lala said she wouldn't waste her "precious" time on someone she "felt was a true idiot." To us, this was the furthest thing from an apology, but Raquel accepted it.